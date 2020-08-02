Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HEGEWISCH - Janet M. Tobuch (nee Bean), age 78, late of Hegewisch, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Lawrence Tobuch. Loving mother of Pamela (Dean C.) DeCook, Marge (Joe) Jumonville, late Garrett Tobuch, late Jeffrey Tobuch, late Stephen Potts and late Jacob Tobuch. Caring grandmother of Matthew, Garrett, Trevor, Joey, Andrew, Freddy, Chris and Tom. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews.