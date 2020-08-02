HEGEWISCH - Janet M. Tobuch (nee Bean), age 78, late of Hegewisch, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Lawrence Tobuch. Loving mother of Pamela (Dean C.) DeCook, Marge (Joe) Jumonville, late Garrett Tobuch, late Jeffrey Tobuch, late Stephen Potts and late Jacob Tobuch. Caring grandmother of Matthew, Garrett, Trevor, Joey, Andrew, Freddy, Chris and Tom. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Private Services. Arrangements entrusted to Opyt Funeral Home, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL, 60633. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.