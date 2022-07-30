Janet M. Watt (nee Hart)

Janet is survived by her children: Don Clemens of Ohio, Jeff (Lynette) Clemens of Merrillville, Tom (Cindy) Clemens, of Carmel, IN and Carol (Larry) Radice of AZ.; daughter-in-law, Debbie Clemens; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; brother, Don Hart of Crown Point; and sister, Marti Hart of AZ. She is preceded in death by second husband, James Watt; first husband, William "Don" Clemens; son, Daniel Clemens; and brother, Bruce Hart.

Janet worked at Jewel in the floral department for 20 years. She traveled extensively all over the U.S. including Alaska. She also visited Europe and Morocco. She loved doing all the maintenance on her little house in Highland and cut her grass and painted the house into her 80's. She loved the holidays and cooking. She was also an avid fishing enthusiast and grew flowers and tomatoes in her garden. Janet also loved having sleepovers with her grand and great-grandkids. Donations to Echo Hospice in her name would be appreciated.