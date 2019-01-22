GRIFFITH, IN - Janet M. Wilken age 67 of Griffith, passed away on Saturday January 19, 2019.
Janet is survived by her children; Steve (Kelly) Wilken, David (Wendy nee Hartog) Wilken, and Wendy Wilken; grandson Elliot Wilken; granddaughter Liliana; siblings Randy (Brenda) Price, Jack Price, Doug (Kathie) Price, Nanelle Price, Jeff (Leslie) Price, and by her numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Nancy Price and by her husband Brian.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday January 23, 2019 at 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave. in Griffith with Pastor Eric Kleinschmidt officiating. Cremation will follow. Inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday January 23, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.
Janet loved to bake for her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family. For more information, please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.