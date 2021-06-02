Janet M. Wilson

ST. JOHN — Janet M. Wilson, 86, of St. John, formerly of Griffith, passed away on Saturday May 29, 2021. She is survived by her daughters, Cherilynn (Kevin) Klebs, Carole Anne (Steven) Steele and Dianne (Jim) Carmody; grandchildren: Christopher Mihalich, Craig (Katie) Mihalich, Michael (Tabitha) Steele, Patrick (Joanna) Steele, Zachary Vinciguerra, Matthew Carmody, Ben Klebs and Marissa (Tim) Cope; great grandchildren: Molly, William, Connor, Aubree, Carson, Brynlee, Hunter and Everett; sisters-in-law, Kathy Wiseman and Betty Ann Dulla; and by her four-legged companion, Daisy.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Violet Wiseman; husband, Edward; and by her brothers: Kenneth, Elwood, Max and Dale.

Funeral services will be held directly at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 11301 W. 93rd Ave., St. John, IN 46373, at 10:00 a.m. with Father Bill Stenzel celebrating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday June 2, 2021, from 4-8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th), Griffith, IN. There will be an evening wake service at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday