Janet M. Wilson
ST. JOHN — Janet M. Wilson, 86, of St. John, formerly of Griffith, passed away on Saturday May 29, 2021. She is survived by her daughters, Cherilynn (Kevin) Klebs, Carole Anne (Steven) Steele and Dianne (Jim) Carmody; grandchildren: Christopher Mihalich, Craig (Katie) Mihalich, Michael (Tabitha) Steele, Patrick (Joanna) Steele, Zachary Vinciguerra, Matthew Carmody, Ben Klebs and Marissa (Tim) Cope; great grandchildren: Molly, William, Connor, Aubree, Carson, Brynlee, Hunter and Everett; sisters-in-law, Kathy Wiseman and Betty Ann Dulla; and by her four-legged companion, Daisy.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Violet Wiseman; husband, Edward; and by her brothers: Kenneth, Elwood, Max and Dale.
Funeral services will be held directly at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 11301 W. 93rd Ave., St. John, IN 46373, at 10:00 a.m. with Father Bill Stenzel celebrating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday June 2, 2021, from 4-8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th), Griffith, IN. There will be an evening wake service at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday
Janet was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She was a former member of St. James Catholic Church in Highland, and St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith. She taught Catechism classes, loved ceramics, cooking, and baking for her family, and just being a "Mom and Grandma." She was formerly employed by Porter's Cleaners and was an Avon representative for 10 years.
