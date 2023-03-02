MADISON/MARION - Janet Marie (Werhowatz) Kronvall, 57, of Madison, MS, formerly of Marion, IL, passed away in Madison, MS, on February 22, 2023. Janet was born in Gary, IN, on December 31, 1965 to Yvonne and Andrew Werhowatz. She attended Hobart High School and Southern Illinois College School of Cosmetology.

Janet married Kent Kronvall, and they had four children, Jeremy, Cody, Kelli, and Jillian. She worked as a hairstylist at Tangles, Shear Power, HQ & Company Salon & Spa Suites, and Cheveux. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and family. She loved decorating the home, landscaping ideas and projects, as well as crafting projects. She loved her dogs Axle and Bella. Janet was also a proud member of Southern Illinois Worship Center. Janet is survived by her husband Kent Kronvall and their children: Jeremy Parrish, Cody Parrish, Kelli and Mason Dodd, and Jillian Kronvall; Grandchildren: Kaiden Parrish, JaeLynn Parrish, Rory Parrish, Lincoln Dodd, and River Dodd; her siblings: Terry Clawson, JoAnn and Jeff Herbst, and Andy and Yolanda Werhowatz; her mother-in-law Judith Kronvall; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Janet was predeceased by her mother Yvonne Osterkamp, father Andrew Werhowatz Jr., and brother-in-law Paul Clawson.