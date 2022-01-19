Dec. 30, 1956 - Jan. 14, 2022

ST. JOHN, IN - Janet Marie (Sikich) Koontz, of St. John, was called home to rest with the Lord on January 14, 2022, after a hard-fought five year battle with breast cancer.

Born to Steve and Adeline Sikich on December 30, 1956, Janet grew up in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood with her four brothers and three sisters. She married John Koontz 25 years ago in Las Vegas on September 21, 1996.

In 1998, while residing in Lansing, IL, they welcomed their son Jacob, and Janet took on her greatest role in which she found supreme happiness in, as a mother. Janet loved being outdoors with her family, hiking, bicycling, and walking her Golden Retriever, Hunter, along with vacationing on the beach. After moving to St. John, she was always involved with Jacob's school sports and spent her last years as a big Purdue fan.