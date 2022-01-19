Dec. 30, 1956 - Jan. 14, 2022
ST. JOHN, IN - Janet Marie (Sikich) Koontz, of St. John, was called home to rest with the Lord on January 14, 2022, after a hard-fought five year battle with breast cancer.
Born to Steve and Adeline Sikich on December 30, 1956, Janet grew up in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood with her four brothers and three sisters. She married John Koontz 25 years ago in Las Vegas on September 21, 1996.
In 1998, while residing in Lansing, IL, they welcomed their son Jacob, and Janet took on her greatest role in which she found supreme happiness in, as a mother. Janet loved being outdoors with her family, hiking, bicycling, and walking her Golden Retriever, Hunter, along with vacationing on the beach. After moving to St. John, she was always involved with Jacob's school sports and spent her last years as a big Purdue fan.
Janet is survived by her husband John; her son Jacob (fiancee Renee DiNino); brothers: David (Joy), Don (Pat), and Steve Sikich; sisters: Rosemary (Larry) Broeren, Judy (Gerry Bertolo) Hrechko, Caroline (Mike) Koontz; sister-in-law Cynthia Sikich; 19 nieces and nephews; her mother-in-law Loretta Koontz; brothers-in-law: Dan (Stacey), Kevin (Colleen) Koontz; and many good friends who valued her friendship. Her tenacious spirit will be forever missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents Steve and Adeline Sikich, brother Marty Sikich, and father-in-law Jack Koontz, along with many aunts and uncles and her beloved dog, Hunter.
Visitation Thursday, January 20, 2022 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Friday, January 21, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11300 W 97th Ln. (1 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Ln.), St. John to St. John the Evangelist Church–Day Chapel, 11301 W. 93rd Ave. (Corner of 93rd and 41), St. John. Interment Private. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.