Janet Mildred Mahoney

May 16, 1939 - December 15, 2022

LAKEWOOD, CO - Janet Mildred (Csicsko) Mahoney, 83, passed away peacefully December 15, 2022. She was born May 16, 1939, in East Chicago, Indiana, to Joseph and Zorka (Krivokucha) Csicsko, of Gary, Indiana.Janet was a graduate of Bishop Knoll High School in Hammond, Indiana, St. Joseph's College / St. Mary Mercy Nursing School in Gary, Indiana.

Janet married Fred Spafford, October 22, 1960, and they had five sons.

She lived in various states but spent most of her life in Littleton, Colorado. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, and brother John F. Csicsko MD, her second husband Leo J. Smith, her third husband Bob Mahoney.

She is survived by her sister Carole (& John) Kibler, sister-in-law Barbara Csicsko, first husband, Fred, her sons and their wives, and 12 grandchildren.

A memorial celebration will be held at 11:00am, Friday, January 20, 2023, at Horan & McConaty in Lakewood, Colorado. https://www.horancares.com/obituary/Janet-Mahoney