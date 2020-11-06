SCHERERVILLE, IN — Janet Murphy MacCormack, 92, of Schererville, IN, passed away on November 3, 2020. She was born on December 22, 1927, in Evanston, IL, the only child of Louise Soliday and Oba G. Murphy. Janet was the beloved wife of the late John D. MacCormack; fond mother of three sons, John F. McCarthy Jr. (Debbie), Kevin G. McCarthy (Jan) and Thomas J. McCarthy (Kathy). She is also survived by grandchildren: Meagan McCarthy Rivenburgh, Molly McCarthy Bartomioli, Leah Gilbert Turgiaman, Kevin G. McCarthy II, Taylor McCarthy Hansen, Tricia McCarthy Flannigan and Beth MacCormack Phillips; as well as 10 great-grandchildren. She leaves behind dear friends, Emily Morgan, Carmelita Munroe and Pennie Kroush-Klucina.

Janet attended DePauw University, graduated from St. Joseph College and did graduate work at Governors State University. She began her professional career working for George Halas and the Chicago Bears. She was a former kindergarten teacher for the School City of Hammond and after retiring from teaching became a Realtor with the old Riley Company and later with T.J. Boyle, Inc. Janet was a member of the Timothy Ball Chapter of the DAR, Griffith Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star, Hammond area Alpha Chi Omega Alumna Chapter, Gamma Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa, Northwest Indiana Chapter of Retired Teachers' Association, St. Paul's Episcopal Church and Briar Ridge Country Club.