July 30, 1936 - July 9, 2021

Janet R. Foresman (nee McCabe), age 84, of Hebron, IN, passed away at Cedar Creek Health Campus in Lowell, IN, on Friday, July 9, 2021.

Janet is survived by her husband of 65 years, Merlin Foresman; six children: Cindy Foresman, Theresa (Don) Ellingsen, Andy (Ann Marie) Foresman, Beth (Gary) Randall, Jeff (Lee) Foresman, Erin (George) Nisiewicz; 15 grandchildren: Chris, Kathy, Wendy, Steve, Courtney, Andrew, Joren, Nathan, Luke, Jake, Allison, Baylee, Noah, Claire, Sam; five great-grandchildren: Cole, Porter, Cordy, Maggie, Steve Jr.; two sisters: Betsy Johnston and Alice Brown.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents: Wilbert and Viola McCabe; and sister, Ethel Vice.

Janet was a member of St. Helen's Catholic Church in Hebron, IN. She loved being a homemaker and raising her children. Janet enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting and chocolates. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She was a graduate of Gladstone and Oquawka High School in Illinois where she was a cheerleader.

Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM with Rosary at 4:30 PM on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main Street, Hebron, IN 46341.