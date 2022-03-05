May 7, 1939 - March 4, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Janet R. Hineline, 82, passed away on March 4, 2022, in Portage. She was born

May 7, 1939, in White Pigeon, MI to J. Richard and Leora (Bishop) Frank. On February 14, 1959, she married William A. Hineline, who preceded her in death. Janet worked as a switchboard operator for McGill Manufacturing for 37 years before retiring. She is survived by her close friends: Lucyna, Carol and Kevin, Bonnie, and Phyllis. She is also survived by her brother-in-laws: Dennis (Renee) Hineline, Robert Hineline, and Curtis Hineline.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM. A funeral will take place on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at White Pigeon Cemetery in Michigan. To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewnewhard.com.