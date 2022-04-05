Nov. 7, 1945 - April 4, 2022

HOBART, IN - Janet Rae Shaw, age 76, of Hobart, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022. She was born in Gary, Indiana on November 7, 1945 to the late Harold and Verna (nee Ramsay) Shaw. Janet will be remembered as a ray of sunshine who greeted everyone with a smile.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Patricia Shaw; nieces and nephew: Becky Shaw, Terry (Dana) Shaw, Wendy (Brian) Bravard, Sandra St. Amour; great nieces and nephews: Brad (Jen) Caughron, Cale (Nicole) Bolinger, Richelle (Jared) Davies, Kevin (Maya) Hinkle, Sydney (Devin) Fitch, Bailey (Joey) Blake, Ali (Zachary) Snively, Samantha Bravard, Gabe Bravard, Lillian Bravard, Alex Criswell, Michael (Sarah) Criswell, Hannah Neuberg; and 14 great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Terry Shaw; her parents; and numerous aunts and uncles.

A funeral service for Janet will take place Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. She will be laid to rest next to her parents at Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.