CHESTERTON - Janet S. Ferrell, age 76 of Chesterton passed away on Saturday July 2, 2022. She was born on August 15, 1945, in Francesville, IN to Clarence and Lola (Wireman) Joseph.

Janet is survived by her daughters: Dawn (Rick) Susits, Jamie (Rob) Garcia, Evelyn (Tony) Ello; sons: Thomas (Kris) Ferrell, Kevin (Angie) Ferrell; sisters: Ruby Garbison, Sharon Jackson; brother, Lonnie Joseph; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lester G. Ferrell; her father, Clarence Joseph; mother, Lola (Wireman) Joseph; sister, Loretta Bailey; brothers: Almo, Charles, Delos, Emmett, Larry and Omer Joseph; granddaughter, LaRissa Sue Sanders; great-grandson, Carson Gene Garcia.

Janet worked as Millhand at Bethlehem Steel as well as other factory work at local industries in Northwest Indiana. Janet retired in 2010, and then dedicated most of her life raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed doing crafts, sewing, camping, quilting and playing Bingo.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home Chesterton, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304 with Lowell Ott officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Chesterton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's honor may be made to American Lung Cancer Society at 55 W. Walker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 and at action.lung.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.