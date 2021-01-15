Janet Sheehy (nee Lindstrom)

Apr. 30, 1941 — Jan. 9, 2021

THE VILLAGES, FL — Janet Sheehy (nee Lindstrom), 79, a former resident of Munster, IN, and Chicago's Eastside, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 , peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Janet is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Michael Sheehy; wonderful mother to four children: Michael (Lynda) Sheehy, Susan (Randy) Knutson, Kathleen (Michael) Kobs and Brendan (Mary) Sheehy; eight grandchildren: Quinn, Casey, Benjamin, Nathan, Mac, Charlie, Frankie and Nolan; as well as her two sisters, Judy (Terry) Morgan and Lee Stellato; and many nieces and nephews.

Janet graduated from Bowen High School in 1959. She worked as a real estate agent for over 20 years for Ennis Realty, The Riley Company and Coldwell Banker. Janet was an avid golfer and a member of Briar Ridge Country Club. She was a member of St. Thomas More Parish in Munster.

Later in the 2021, the family plans to gather for a celebration of Janet's life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Janet's name via the website www.alz.org.