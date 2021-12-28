GRIFFITH, IN - Janet Somenzi, age 77, of Griffith, IN, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband, Ken; children: Patty (Mark), Billy, Debbie (Eric), Mark (Ashley), and Laura; sister Nancy (Bill); 14 grandchildren: Michael, Kenny, Nicholas, Anthony, Patrick, Amanda, Kevin, Philip, Collin, Bailey, Mia, Taylor, Cara, and Callie; six great-grandchildren; one niece, two nephews, and numerous other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cathy, parents Lillian and Emil Neiner, and parents-in-law Mary and Fred Somenzi.

Her family and her faith were the centerpieces of her life. Her marriage of 58 years to the love of her life, Ken, was a testament to love, commitment, and selflessness. She was a member of St. Thomas More Church, and served her parish community by caring for and cleansing the altar linens, serving on the Altar and Rosary society, and acting as a greeter. Most importantly, she lived her life as a shining example of the faith that she preached. Her family is her legacy, and she will be forever missed and loved.