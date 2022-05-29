June 20, 1953 - May 25, 2022
HAMMOND - Janet Tabaczynski (nee: Hojnacki), age 68, of Hammond, passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by her family on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
She is survived by her loving husband, Martin Tabaczynski; two daughters: Tracy and Audrey Tabaczynski; grandson, Gannon Tabaczynski; siblings: Debbie (Glenn) Benetich, Michael and Mark Hojnacki; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Dorothy Hojnacki; siblings: Kathy Coots, Ellen McGann and Martin Hojnacki.
Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of Visitation on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond (Hessville). A Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. Cremation to follow.
Janet had a great sense of humor and "you just liked when she was around". Her home was her favorite place to be and where she loved to make memories with her family. She was married to her husband for 42 years. She had two daughters who she loved more than anything. However the person who brought her the most joy in this world was her grandson, Gannon. The two of them had an extremely special bond. Gannon loved his Eggo. In lieu of flowers donations to American Red Cross Blood Bank would be appreciated.
