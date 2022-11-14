Janet W. (Szot) Drag (nee Wilshire)

Oct. 4, 1946 - Nov. 10, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Janet W. Drag, age 76, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022. She was born in Indianapolis, IN on October 4, 1946 to George and Ann Wilshire. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and is survived by her devoted husband, Bob; son, Darren Szot (Kirstin); stepdaughters: Deborah (Kraig Keeter) and Barbara (Chuck DiRocco); grandchildren: Madison, Matthew Keeter and Payton, Griffin Szot; sister, Joyce (John VanWoerden); niece, Jessica Arndt; nephew, Nathan Beever; and her dog, Windsor.

Janet graduated from Ball State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Education and Master of Science in Education from Indiana University. She taught High School English in the Crown Point schools for 32 years as well as being a cheerleading coach and athletic supervisor. After she retired from education, she was a loyal Crown Point Bulldog and attended many athletic activities. She was inducted into the Crown Point High School "Teacher Hall of Fame" in 2019.

Janet truly loved sporting events. She and her husband were Purdue football season ticket holders for 30 years and especially loved the marching band. She was also a passionate Indianapolis 500 car race fan and attended the race the last 25 years. She avidly watched the Chicago Cubs, Blackhawks, Purdue and IU basketball and NASCAR racing events. Janet, a very competitive person, loved to play cards, especially euchre. She also enjoyed Sudoku, crossword puzzles, reading, watching movies, traveling the country in her RV, and spending time with her husband, Bob, her dog, Windsor, and her friends. One of her favorite yearly events was attending the Purdue Music Organization (PMO) Christmas show and dining at Mountain Jacks afterward.

Janet was a devoted wife, dedicated teacher, and valued friend. For the last seven months, she bravely battled an aggressive cancer with her husband by her side. She will be greatly missed.

Friends are invited to join the family on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME, 606 E. 113th Ave, Crown Point from 3:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 5:30 p.m.

Janet loved to donate to various charitable causes, so in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the charity of your choice in her honor.

