KOUTS, IN - Janet Webster, 88 of Kouts, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She was born November 24, 1933 in Baltimore, MD to the late Joseph S. and Kathryn (Blanche) Bayne. Janet graduated from Eastern High School in Baltimore. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Kouts, where she served as an Elder, was a former church organist, and assisted in making the church bulletins. Janet was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Ladies Shriners. She enjoyed painting, playing the organ, and traveling with her husband. Janet will be remembered for her selfless and generous nature. She will be dearly missed.