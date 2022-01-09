Nov. 24, 1933 - Jan. 5, 2022
KOUTS, IN - Janet Webster, 88 of Kouts, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She was born November 24, 1933 in Baltimore, MD to the late Joseph S. and Kathryn (Blanche) Bayne. Janet graduated from Eastern High School in Baltimore. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Kouts, where she served as an Elder, was a former church organist, and assisted in making the church bulletins. Janet was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Ladies Shriners. She enjoyed painting, playing the organ, and traveling with her husband. Janet will be remembered for her selfless and generous nature. She will be dearly missed.
On September 3, 1955 in Baltimore, Janet married John "Jack" Webster, who survives, along with their son, John M. (Debra) Webster, Jr. of FL; grandchildren: Dara (Charles) Hale, Patrick Webster, Stacey Webster, Chelsea Webster, Christine Webster, Shera Diaz, Robert Webster; and great- grandchildren: Grace and Joshua Hale. She was preceded in death by sons: Mark Webster in 2002 and Michael Webster in 2005.
A visitation will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 195 E. 700 S., Kouts, with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with arrangements.