LAKE STATION, IN - Janette Goldsmith, age 65, of Lake Station, went to Heaven on December 16, 2018. Born Rita Janette Johnson in Savannah, TN, she lived a life full of love, laughter, and joy. She is survived by her husband of 42 years Randy; son Paul (Maryanne) Goldsmith of Spring Hill, TN; grandchildren Keaton, Adalyn, Hudson Goldsmith; sisters Judy (Dave) Alsop, and Wanda (Larry) Haner; brother Joey (Colleen) Johnson; sisters-in-law Rebecca Merritt, Evelyn (Phil) Rykyto; brothers-in-law Everett (Karen) Goldsmith and Darrell (Joy) Goldsmith; best friend Jessie Escoto; and numerous other loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Robbie Johnson; and parents-in-law who loved her as their own Edward and Christeen Goldsmith.
Janette's favorite author, Mark Twain, once wrote 'All say, 'How hard it is that we have to die' - a strange complaint to come from the mouths of people who have had to live.' While her family and friends mourn the loss of her daily presence, we take heart that she is now enjoying the fullness of joy in eternity.
Visitation, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and a celebration of life service at 12:00 p.m., on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 will be held at the church Janette attended since age 5, Inland Manor Baptist Church, located at 630 N County Line Rd, Hobart, IN 46342, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery, Portage, IN. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation, in Janette's memory, to CURE International, PO Box 207 New Cumberland, PA 17070 or online at cure.org/goldsmith.
