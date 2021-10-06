Janice C. Molle (nee Hrapchak)

WHITING, IN — Janice C. Molle, (fondly known as "Edna") (nee Hrapchak) age 90 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, October 1, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. She was the beloved wife of 67 years to the late Dick L. Molle who passed away September 12, 2020; loving mother of Bambi, Robbin (late Rocco) and Scott (Abby); proud grandma/maw of Zack, Callan, Garrett and Cameron; dearest sister of the late Andrea (late Raymond) Buell; nieces and nephews; special friend of Linda Miller.

A Memorial Mass will be offered on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating. Visitation at the church on Friday morning from 10:00am to time of services. The Mass will be live streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Janice Molle was born on July 28, 1931 to Andrew and Sophie (O'Drobinak) Hrapchak. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1949. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81. She was a retiree of the School City of Hammond (Bookkeeper at Clark High School) with over 20 years of service. Janice loved and lived life. She enjoyed her trips to the casino. An avid Chicago Bears and White Sox fan, she enjoyed watching all sports. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Janice will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the wishes of the family, would be appreciated, (219) 659-4400.