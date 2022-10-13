CALUMET CITY - Janice Chapman (nee Madeda) Late of Calumet City, IL and formerly of Hegewisch, passed on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the age of 76. Janice is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Jack E. Chapman, children: Brian Chapman, Brenda (Art) Reynolds, Barbara (Bobby) Herndon, stepson Scott Chapman, stepson-in-law Kerry Kalchbrenner; grandchildren: Richard Reynolds, Rebecca Reynolds, Amber Vasquez, nephew and godson Kenny Hamaguchi. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor Bramowicz (nee Krak) and Kolman Madeda, stepfather Henry Bramowicz, sister Sharon (Kenneth) Hamaguchi and stepdaughter Cathie Kalchbrenner. Janice loved family, life, and her "Pimple Club" girls. She also has many friends, cousins, and other family that love and will miss her deeply.