Janice D. Conlon (ee Winters)

Mrs. Conlon graduated from St. John Township High School in 1949 and Gary Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. On September 13, 1952, in Dyer, she married James C. Conlon, who preceded her in death in 2009. Mrs. Conlon was a retired charge nurse, working at St. Anthony Nursing Home for 14 years. She was very active with the Republican Party for many years, serving as vice precinct committeeman, precinct committeeman, and Republican City Vice Chairman. She worked on many campaigns and at the Precinct 4 polling place at Solon Robinson Elementary School for over 30 years. Mrs. Conlon was a past president of the Mid-lake Republican Women's Club and a member of the St. Mary Altar and Rosary Society. Her greatest joy was her family.