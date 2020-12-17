Janice D. Conlon (ee Winters)

Jan. 20, 1932 - Dec. 15, 2020
CROWN POINT, IN - Janice D. Conlon (nee Winters), age 88, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. She was born January 20, 1932 in Valparaiso, to Roland W. and Daisy (Hall) Winters.
Mrs. Conlon graduated from St. John Township High School in 1949 and Gary Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. On September 13, 1952, in Dyer, she married James C. Conlon, who preceded her in death in 2009. Mrs. Conlon was a retired charge nurse, working at St. Anthony Nursing Home for 14 years. She was very active with the Republican Party for many years, serving as vice precinct committeeman, precinct committeeman, and Republican City Vice Chairman. She worked on many campaigns and at the Precinct 4 polling place at Solon Robinson Elementary School for over 30 years. Mrs. Conlon was a past president of the Mid-lake Republican Women's Club and a member of the St. Mary Altar and Rosary Society. Her greatest joy was her family.
Mrs. Conlon is survived by three sons: Paul (Debbie) of Rockford, MI, Charles (Denise) of Valparaiso, and Patrick (Jennifer) of Cedar Lake; four daughters: Mary Lou (Donald) Vaccarello of LaGrange, IL, Elizabeth (Daniel) Danner of Wheaton, IL, Theresa (Mark) Tanner of Evanston, IL and Kate (Roger) Bieker of Crown Point; 13 grandchildren: Maya Conlon, Alex Conlon Kremer, Lisa and Paul Vaccarello, Christine (Thomas) Fairbairn, Nicole (Paul) Simpson, Natalie, Adam, Sean and Nathan Conlon, Bryn Tanner, and Christopher and Abbey Bieker; nine great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Mrs. Conlon was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Bill Winters.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the funeral home include: social distancing at 6-feet, maximum of 25 people at one time, and face masks will be required.
A private Funeral Mass will take place at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Mary's Altar & Rosary Society or St. Jude Shelter for women.
Visit Mrs. Conlon's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.