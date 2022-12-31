 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Janice E. Kozubal

Janice E. Kozubal

Sept. 12, 1943 - Dec. 16, 2022

MARYSVILLE, OH - Janice E. Kozubal, age 79, formerly of Hammond, IN. Served by Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville, OH, to read full obituary visit https://www.ingramfuneralservice.com/obituary/janice-kozubal.

