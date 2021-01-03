Janice Elaine (Evans) Fine

Janice graduated from Dundalk High School in Dundalk, MD and completed a year at Stratton Business College. She went to work for Bethlehem Steel where she met the love of her life, Lee Fine. They married in January of 1966 and made their home on Sidewalk Rd. in Chesterton. Janice took on the toughest job in the world by being a stay at home mom to her boys and taking care of the house and garden. Janice was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed watching Notre Dame and Chicago Bears football with her family. She was a gifted artist and enjoyed being creative and creating memories for her family. Janice enjoyed vacationing at Ocean City, MD with extended family for extended periods of time. She enjoyed fishing and cracking crabs for hours while visiting with family. Janice was an avid golfer. Later in life she started her second career working for Bethlehem Steel Golf Course and retired from Sand Creek Country Club. She loved the Lord and she and Lee were very active at Liberty Bible Church.