 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janice Elizabeth Breault

Janice Elizabeth Breault

Janice Elizabeth Breault

Feb. 28, 1947 - Oct. 22, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Janice Elizabeth Breault, age 74 of Crown Point, passed away on October 22, 2021. She was born on February 28, 1947.

Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Breault and her parents, Alonzo and Madelyn Johnson. She is survived by her sons: Andre (Tiana) Breault and Anthony (fiancee Michelle) Breault; grandchildren: Jacob, Cayla and Colby Breault. Janice is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Denise, Joe, Mary, Kay, Charles and Diane, her best friend, Linda Hines and numerous nieces and nephews. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories October 22

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts