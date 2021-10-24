Janice Elizabeth Breault

Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Breault and her parents, Alonzo and Madelyn Johnson. She is survived by her sons: Andre (Tiana) Breault and Anthony (fiancee Michelle) Breault; grandchildren: Jacob, Cayla and Colby Breault. Janice is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Denise, Joe, Mary, Kay, Charles and Diane, her best friend, Linda Hines and numerous nieces and nephews. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com