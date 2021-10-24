Feb. 28, 1947 - Oct. 22, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Janice Elizabeth Breault, age 74 of Crown Point, passed away on October 22, 2021. She was born on February 28, 1947.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Breault and her parents, Alonzo and Madelyn Johnson. She is survived by her sons: Andre (Tiana) Breault and Anthony (fiancee Michelle) Breault; grandchildren: Jacob, Cayla and Colby Breault. Janice is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Denise, Joe, Mary, Kay, Charles and Diane, her best friend, Linda Hines and numerous nieces and nephews. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements.