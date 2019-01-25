HAMMOND, IN - Janice G. Smith (nee Ulyat) age 94, of Hammond, passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019. She is survived by her loving sons, Gary (Sherry Wilkinson) of Nampa, Idaho and Mark (late, Cheryl Pearce) of Hammond; 5 grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. Janice is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph E. Smith; and sister, Doris Schuemen.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 27, 2019 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, January 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ron Lineberg officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN.
Janice's family owned Smith Hardware in North Hammond. She went on to work at Goldblatt's and Montgomery Wards in Hammond. Janice was active in the Irving School PTA and a Den Mother for Cub Scout Pack 6. Janice was a long-time member of Pine Street Presbyterian Church in north Hammond. Recently, Janice was an active member of Riverside Community Church in Hammond. In lieu of flowers, donations to Riverside Community Church would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com