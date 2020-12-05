 Skip to main content
CROWN POINT, IN — Janice "Jan" Carole (Lape) Austgen, 75, of Crown Point, was born March 22, 1945, and called by God on December 1, 2020. She is now reunited with her father, James W. Lape Sr., and mother, Ethel Merrill. Lape, who is a direct descendant of the Merrill family who founded the town of Merrillville; her brother James "Skip" W. Lape Jr.; and her husband, Daniel L Austgen. Jan loved the Lord Jesus, her family and her beloved animals, and all her friends. She is now with her family once again in heaven. Interment is Monday, December 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Directly at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond IN. BURNS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com. entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.

