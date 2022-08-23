May 9, 1942 - Aug. 20, 2022

CHESTERTON, IN - On August 20, 2022, Janice (Jan) Higgins, nee Russell passed away in Chesterton, Indiana at the age 80. Janice was born on May 9, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio and moved to Munster, Indiana as a teenager. Janice was a loving wife and mother. She was a "stay-at-home-mom" before that phrase existed.

Janice is survived by her two sons Richard (Jenny) Higgins, and Michael (Amy) Higgins and daughter Jill (Jim) Whitledge, and four grandchildren; Dustin, Andrew, Emilie, and Suzy, brother Bill (Carole) Russell, numerous extended family, and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Jim Higgins and grandson Corey Heilman.

Janice believed we exist to love God, love people, and she joyfully served others through volunteering. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and hosting dinners for family and friends. She was an avid reader, seamstress, history buff and enjoyed learning about different cultures. She had a passion for travel and adventure visiting Israel, Ghana, China, Cuba, and many other countries. She attended Bethel Church in Crown Point, In.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Janice will be held at a future date.

You are gone and will be missed but thank you for all the soft, sweet things you left behind and for the difference you made in the world.