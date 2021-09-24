Janice "Kate" Woods

Oct. 11, 1951 — Sep. 21, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Janice "Kate" Woods, 69, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021. She was born October 11, 1951 in Valparaiso to Henry & Helen (Tucinski) Woods and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1969. Katy made her career with Westville Correctional Center for 27 years retiring as a Sergeant in 1998. She enjoyed spending time reading, listening to oldies, especially the Righteous Brothers ("Unchained Melody"), and fishing for Bass and Bluegills in Minnesota.

On October 15, 2013 she married Stephen Holt who survives along with her sons: Gary Roubideaux of Valparaiso and Griffin Roubideaux of Griffith; step-children: Michael Holt (Ashlyn Wood) of Warsaw and Erika Russell of Mentone; grandson, Trent Roubideaux; step-grandchildren: Wyatt and Maverick Holt; and siblings: Donald Woods, Marilyn Woods, Pauline (Steven) McNay and Carol (Mark) Duggleby. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dorothy Britton, and niece Christine Woods.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 12:00 noon - 2:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. and burial to follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the family for cemetery expenses.