July 14, 1938 - July 19, 2022
GRIFFITH - Janice L. Bowman "Jan", age 84, of Griffith, IN, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She is survived by her loving children: Michael Bowman, Christie Bowman, Lynn Rechkemmer, Cynthia (Ronald) Fraim; nephew, Del Runneberg; grandchildren: Annabelle and Gardner. Preceding her in death was her beloved husband, Adrian (Bud) Bowman; parents: Raymond and Dorothy Howard; and brother, Neil Howard. Jan was loved and will be missed by her many other family members and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, August 5, 2022 at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Rd, Highland, IN, 46322 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
