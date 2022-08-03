GRIFFITH - Janice L. Bowman "Jan", age 84, of Griffith, IN, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She is survived by her loving children: Michael Bowman, Christie Bowman, Lynn Rechkemmer, Cynthia (Ronald) Fraim; nephew, Del Runneberg; grandchildren: Annabelle and Gardner. Preceding her in death was her beloved husband, Adrian (Bud) Bowman; parents: Raymond and Dorothy Howard; and brother, Neil Howard. Jan was loved and will be missed by her many other family members and friends.