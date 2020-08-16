× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Janice L. Means (nee Whisler), age 65, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Janice is survived by her husband, Jay; daughter, Cheryl Wood; seven grandchildren; and three sisters: Janie (Tom) VanHoose, Jennifer (Bob) Doriot and Wanda (Rod) Ashcraft. Janice was preceded in death by her parents: Bobby and Edith Whisler.

Janice was a medical assistant for Dr. Kacmar. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. Janice will be deeply missed.

A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. Visit Janice's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.