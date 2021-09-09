 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janice L. Sobieraj (nee Stoner)

Janice L. Sobieraj (nee Stoner)

Janice L. Sobieraj (nee Stoner)

HEGEWISCH, IL - Janice L. Sobieraj (nee Stoner), age 80, late of Hegewisch and formerly of South Chicago, "The Bush" passed away on September 7, 2021.

Beloved wife of Richard Sobieraj for 62 years. Loving mother of Richard (Sonia) Sobieraj, Cheryl Sobieraj, Cindy Sobieraj, late Steven Sobieraj, Tracy James, Dolores (Chris) James and Carrie (Edgar) James. Devoted grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Dear sister of Jack (late Margo) Stoner. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and many brothers and sisters.

Visitation Friday 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, IL 60617. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: St. John police news conference on Lake Central response

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts