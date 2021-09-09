HEGEWISCH, IL - Janice L. Sobieraj (nee Stoner), age 80, late of Hegewisch and formerly of South Chicago, "The Bush" passed away on September 7, 2021.

Beloved wife of Richard Sobieraj for 62 years. Loving mother of Richard (Sonia) Sobieraj, Cheryl Sobieraj, Cindy Sobieraj, late Steven Sobieraj, Tracy James, Dolores (Chris) James and Carrie (Edgar) James. Devoted grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Dear sister of Jack (late Margo) Stoner. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and many brothers and sisters.