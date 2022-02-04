VALPARAISO, IN - Janice L. Trowbridge, 88 of Valparaiso, passed away February 2, 2022. She was born June 18, 1933 in Crown Point to Lawrence and Ruth (Scott) LaCroix. Jan graduated from Crown Point High School and made her career as a sales associate in the children's department of Miller's Mart in Valparaiso for over 30 years. She was a member of Liberty Bible Church, where she was active in Children's Church, Sunday school, and prayer groups. Jan was a woman of strong faith, who served as a prayer warrior for many in need. She enjoyed spending time gardening, oil painting, doing puzzles, playing Scrabble, and being with family. Jan was diligent about sending birthday cards to her beloved children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and always made sure to let them know that they were special. She will be dearly missed.