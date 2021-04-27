 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janice L. Welch (nee Vieceli)

Janice L. Welch (nee Vieceli)

HOBART, IN - Janice L. Welch (nee Vieceli), age 73, of Hobart, passed away Saturday April 24, 2021. She graduated from Merrillville High School in 1965. Janice was retired from Save More in Hobart. She had a beautiful smile and a tremendous heart. Janice loved her trips to Vegas, enjoyed spending time with her family, children, granddaughters and husband. She had a giving spirit that made all her friends feel special.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents George and Jennie Vieceli. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years Alan; two daughters: Michele (Brad) Hendrix, and Jennifer Welch; two granddaughters: Katie Lawson and Megan Weiss; brother Robert (Elizabeth) Vieceli; numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. She will be greatly missed and cherished forever.

Private funeral arrangements entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME(Hobart). www.burnsfuneral.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Census Results: What is Apportionment?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts