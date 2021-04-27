HOBART, IN - Janice L. Welch (nee Vieceli), age 73, of Hobart, passed away Saturday April 24, 2021. She graduated from Merrillville High School in 1965. Janice was retired from Save More in Hobart. She had a beautiful smile and a tremendous heart. Janice loved her trips to Vegas, enjoyed spending time with her family, children, granddaughters and husband. She had a giving spirit that made all her friends feel special.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents George and Jennie Vieceli. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years Alan; two daughters: Michele (Brad) Hendrix, and Jennifer Welch; two granddaughters: Katie Lawson and Megan Weiss; brother Robert (Elizabeth) Vieceli; numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. She will be greatly missed and cherished forever.
Private funeral arrangements entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME(Hobart). www.burnsfuneral.com