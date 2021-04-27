HOBART, IN - Janice L. Welch (nee Vieceli), age 73, of Hobart, passed away Saturday April 24, 2021. She graduated from Merrillville High School in 1965. Janice was retired from Save More in Hobart. She had a beautiful smile and a tremendous heart. Janice loved her trips to Vegas, enjoyed spending time with her family, children, granddaughters and husband. She had a giving spirit that made all her friends feel special.