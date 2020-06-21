× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL - Janice Lee Anderson, age 63 of Rolling Meadows, IL, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away on June 4, 2020. She is survived by her mother: Willetta (nee Matias) Anderson and brother: Donald J. (Michelle) Anderson. Janice was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Anderson Jr., in 1998.

In accordance with the family's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Janice will be laid to rest in Oakland Memory Lanes in Dolton, IL. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Janice's care.

Janice was a graduate of Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. She was employed by PACE for 35 years and worked as a Cash Manager. www.schroederlauer.com