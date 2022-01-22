Janice Marie Custer

Janice is survived by son, Jeffrey (Robin) Custer; three daughters: Gayle (Mark) Dickinson, Marilyn (Pat) Custer-Mitchell, Diane (Tom) Hyatte; seven grandsons: Brad (Melissa) Custer, Chas (Morgan) Custer, Nathan Dickinson, Evan Dickinson, Joseph (Abby) Mitchell, Jackson Hyatte, Nicholas Hyatte; three granddaughters: Kelly Custer, Lena Hyatte, Renae Hyatte; three great-grandsons: Tormund Custer, Corbin Custer, Finley Custer; sister in law, Laurie Custer; brother in law, Thurston (Valerie) Custer; and brother in law, Howard Wallace. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marilyn Wallace; former spouse Dale Custer; brothers in law: Tom Custer and Alton Custer.

Janice retired from the Duneland School system where she worked for many years as a dedicated and active educator. She was an English and Media Teacher at CHS from 1969 to 1992. Janice was a member of the Duneland Teachers Association and served as president as well as negotiations chairman. She served the Duneland School Corporation as a School Board Member from 1997 to 2012 and was president for several terms. Janice was a Duneland Education Foundation Charter Member and recipient of the Educator of the Year Award in 2016. She was also a member of the Indiana State Teachers Association and the National Education Association. Janice was past-president of the Porter County Retired Teachers Association and was a member of the Board of Directors of the Indiana Retired Teachers Association.