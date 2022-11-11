Nov. 18, 1982 - Jan. 29, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Janice left many loved ones behind. Mother, Donna, Father, Ethan (Danielle) Brother, Matthew (Allison) numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and a well loved cat Zora.

Janice was born to two crazy kids..crazy but, not insane. That would come later in the teenage years. Janice had many firsts. First child. First Grandchild and First Greatgrandchild. Janice was always full of life and shared her time and love with all. She was a messy for sure but, oddly organized in many other areas. Janice studied music, acting and singing in high school. Graduated from Merrillville, IN High School and completed a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and a minor in Math in only four years. She gave many presentations to the Deans and faculty at IUN on behalf of the Chemistry Department.

Janice had an affinity for firearms the Second Amendment and was Marksman for sure!

Of all of Janice's achievements and accomplishments she most proud of her Son James Ethan Gregory. Janice left this world knowing James was grown, employed, productive, self-sufficient and a wonderful human being.

Afterglow

I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one, I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done.

I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days.

I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun, of happy memories that I leave behind when the day is done.

A Celebration of Life will be held November 19, 2022 at St. John Parish-Trinity Hall, 11301 W. 93rd. Ave., St. John, IN 46373 from 2pm-5pm. Please come and celebrate Janice Marie Smith!