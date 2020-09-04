× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janice Naomi Brosseau

LAND O LAKES, WI — Janice Naomi Brosseau, 78, of Land O Lakes WI, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away August 27, 2020, at her home with her family at her side.

Janice was born in Butler, MO, on November 11, 1941, to Lester and Doris (Wallace) Blizzard.

She is survived by her husband, Butch; children, David Brosseau, Shari Brickner (Roy Breidinger) and Carrie Brosseau; grandchildren, Anthony, James, Joshua and Derik; and great-grandchildren, Connor and Cody.

Also surviving are sister Kay (Luke) Terry, of Castle Rock, CO; and a brother, Charles Blizzard, of Aurora, CO. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister in-law, Carmen.

At the request of Janice, cremation has taken place.

Memorial contributions in honor of Janice may be given to Dr. Kate Home Health & Hospice, 1571 US-51, Woodruff, WI 54568.