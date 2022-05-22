GARY, IN - Janice "Pat" Espinoza, 83, of Gary, passed away at home on May 19th, 2022 with her loving family by her side.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Joe; her beloved children: Cindy (Chris) Fenik, Steven (Michelle) Sorrels, Diana Byrd, Don (Mindy) Sorrels, Christina (Anthony) Paz, Steven (Amanda) Espinoza, and Michael (Jennifer) Espinoza; numerous treasured grandchildren and great grandchildren; in-laws: Carmen (Glen), Martha (Juan), James (Mary), Rick (Regina), Lilia (Mario), and Frank (Lourdes); and many, many dear nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jeter and Dorothy Maxwell; sister, Linda; and brother-in-law, Tom; and sister-in-law, Olga Espinoza.

Pat was a loving wife and wonderful mom and grandma who will be greatly missed by many.

Visitation Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft Street, Merrillville). Funeral service Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM, also at the chapel. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.