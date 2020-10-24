Janice R. Crowley

CEDAR LAKE, IN — Janice R. Crowley, 62, of Cedar Lake, passed away October 21, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, William Crowley; children, Shawn (Brandy) Crowley, Tim (Tina) Crowley, Kelly Crowley and Kevin Crowley; siblings, Liz Wilson, Gloria (late Steven) Kendall, Frank LeMay and Gerogene LeMay; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, Karen Lakaich.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Gloria LeMay, and several brothers and sisters.

Friends may greet the family on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of U.S. 41 and 129th Ave.), Cedar Lake. A memorial service will take place Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL. Internment will follow at a later date at Memory Lane Cemetery in Schererville.

Janice enriched many lives during her career as a CNA with love, caring and compassion. She enjoyed fishing, bingo and playing games with her friends and family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.