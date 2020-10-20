HOBART, IN - Janice R. (Houck) Lawrence, age 82, of Hobart, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on October 15, 2020.

Jan lived as a beautiful spirit. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She never met a stranger making new friends wherever she went. Her kindness and mischievous smile will live on in every life she touched. Her faith served as a source of strength to get her through the many challenges she faced throughout her life.

She worked for many years as a compassionate and dedicated nurse alongside Dr. Jack Ziegler. She became a nurse for the sole purpose of helping others. Her career spanned for over 30 years before retiring in her early 70's.

Jan's personal hobbies included working in her yard, the Cubs, Gary RailCats, Chicago Bears, Casinos and Cosmos. She loved all activities that involved her grandchildren. The Maria Reiner Center in Hobart became the highlight of her social activities. Everyone agrees she was not just the life of the party; she WAS the party!