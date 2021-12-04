CROWN POINT, IN - Janie S. VanHoose (nee Whisler), age 73, of Crown Point, passed away December 2, 2021. Friends may greet the family on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral service will be held Monday, December 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL. Burial will follow immediately at German Methodist Cemetery in Cedar Lake. For full obituary, please visit www.burdanfuneralhome.com.