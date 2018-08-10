Janina Kawa (nee Stabinski) age 97, beloved wife of the late Matthew Kawa (1980). Loving mother of Irene (Robert) Zurko, John (late Becky) Kawa, Thomas (Noreen) Kawa, Robert (Diane) Kawa, Edward (Nancy) Kawa, Mary (Daniel) Burns and James (Kathy) Kawa. Dear mother- in-law of the late Linda Kawa and former mother-in-law of Sandy Kawa and the late Judy Kawa. Cherished grandmother of 20. Dearest great-grandmother of 19. Fond sister of Stanley Stabinski and the late Matthew Stabinski. 53 year member of McDonald-Linn Chicago Ridge VFW Post 177 Ladies Auxiliary.
Visitation Sunday 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:15 a.m. from COLONIAL CHAPEL, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL to St. George Church, 6707 W. 175th St., Tinley Park, IL. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL.
