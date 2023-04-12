Janina Palosz

Nov. 24, 1938 - April 7, 2023

MUNSTER, IN - Janina Palosz (nee Jozwik) 84 of Munster, Indiana passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 7, 2023 at Methodist Hospital, Merrillville, IN. She is survived by her son, John Palosz; daughter Diana Dietrich; and niece, Nicole Palosz. Janina was preceded in death by her husband, Stefan Palosz.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Carmelite Fathers Monastery 1628 Ridge Road Munster, IN with a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by O. Andrzej Gbuc OCD. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Saturday, at the Monastery from 8:45 a.m. until the 9:30 a.m. Mass. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made out to the Carmelite Fathers Monastery in Munster, Indiana.

Janina was a devoutly religious Catholic and proud parishioner of the Carmelite Monastery and St. Thomas More Church. She was affiliated with many prayer groups, including the Divine Mercy. Janina was adept at arts and crafts, baking, gardening, and had a love for all animals.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Carmelite Monastery would be appreciated.