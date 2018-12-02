LAKE STATION, IN - Janrose Szostek, age 77, of Lake Station passed away Friday November 30, 2018 at St Mary Medical Center in Hobart. Janrose was born July 27, 1941 in Gary, IN to the late Herbert and Louise (McKinney) Simpson. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Janrose was a homemaker for most of her life, but also worked for Indiana Toll Road and Wiseway.
Janrose is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Stanley of Lake Station; Her daughter, Dawn Blaney of Lake Station; her grandson; Jacob Blaney of Denver, CO; her brother, Aaron (Sherry) Simpson of Valparaiso; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, George and Jon Simpson; and her sister, Donna Daniels.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am Tuesday December 4, 2018 at REES FUNERAL HOME, BRADY CHAPEL, 3781 Central Avenue lake Station, IN 46405 with Pastor Eric Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery Portage, Indiana. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers friends are requested to make a donation to the No Kill Animal Shelter of their choice.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.