Sep. 13, 1935 - Sep. 11, 2021

GARY, IN - Jaqueline June Gesse passed away Saturday September 11, 2021, at 12:15 a.m. in Tyler, Texas.

Jackie was born September 13, 1935, in Gary, Indiana to Robert and Beulah Curry.

Jackie was married to Paul Gesse on June 5, 1958, and had four children: Karen, Keith, Kent and Kurtis. She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul and her two children: Karen and Kent. Jackie is survived by her son Keith Gesse and wife Leslie, and son Kurtis Gesse and wife Andrea. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kari Barnhill, Sean Duncan, Dan Duncan, Elizabeth Gesse, Haley Gesse, John Gesse, Reed Gesse, Luke Gesse, as well as her precious great-grandchildren.

Jackie graduated with a masters degree in education from Indiana University. She enjoyed teaching during her short time in education, but her true love was being a wife and a stay at home mother. Jackie rests peacefully with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

A memorial service will be held at Cornerstone Community Church 605 Maple Street in Kouts Indiana on April 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.