GARY, IN - Jasmine Calo Mesa was born January 11, 1979 in Gary, IN. She passed away May 14, 2021 at home in Crown Point surrounded by her loving husband and her adoring sons. Jasmine loved being a mom to her two sons who were her motivation for everything she did in life. She loved her boys and her husband, Steve who will all miss her deeply. Jasmine had a great sense of humor and would light up a room with her charm and wit. She loved spending time with her family and friends, who loved her very much. Jasmine obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Davenport College. She worked at various mortgage companies over the years, last working for First Centennial Mortgage Company in Valparaiso under the direction of Ben Krejci. Jasmine loved working with all of her coworkers. Jasmine was deeply passionate about helping her clients become first time homeowners, going above and beyond for them. Jasmine is survived by her husband, Steven; her sons: Ramone Serros and Rene Mesa; mom, Eve Hernandez; her stepfather, Augustine Hernandez Jr.,; her father,Raymond Calo (Laura); her brothers; her mother-in-law, Patricia Herrera, her brother's in-law, her sister's in-law, many aunts, uncles, cousins, best friends and her god mother.