Jason Bischoff, 51, formerly of Munster, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Heritage Hospice Care in Austin, TX. Born April 20, 1968, Jason graduated from Munster High School, and Indiana University and moved to Texas to pursue a career in sales and also as an extra performer in regional film productions.

Jason is survived by his loving mother Kathleen (Jerry) Godshall; sister Jennifer (Larry) White, nephew Max Duke. Jason enjoyed art, exercise, and the outdoors. In High School he excelled at track, especially the high hurdles. He was proud to have qualified to be a contestant on the "American Ninja Warrior Show" in Texas.

Jason will be buried at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society in Jason's honor.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.