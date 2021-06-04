Sept. 25, 1985 - May 30, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Jason C. Thomas, age 35, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Jason is survived by his children: Aubree and Austen; mother, Debbie (Doug) Matthias; father, Craig Thomas; brothers: Kevin and Koty Thomas; sister: Venessa (Amad) Guise; nephew, Jaden; grandmother, Gloria Seegers; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jason was preceded in death by his grandfather, Paul Seegers; and grandmother, Norma Matthias.

Jason currently worked for Extreme Exteriors. He was a 2004 graduate of Crown Point High School. Jason attended Lincoln Technical Institute graduated in 2005. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and most of all, spending time with his children.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. Funeral Services will be private for family.

For the health and safety of the Thomas Family, we kindly ask that masks be worn while attending visitation or funeral services. Thank you.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the family.

Visit Jason's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.