Jason Chonacki

My felicidad - Bold but softly he walked among us. He was worldy, funny, friendly, and strong. It was not his bent to attract attention. This was his way, his manner of living. There are countless examples of the generosity of his life that are documented within the hearts of those he affected and influenced. He, after living only 22 years, died. For those of us who knew him, and loved him, there was an awareness that the personal faith that was his manifest in life, is the vehicle upon which he has been conveyed into heaven. Most of us by choice do not see the plight of others. We do not respond to those who have failed, fallen, or faltered. This is the area in which he excelled. He gave the time and energy to his peers, his family and friends. He liked doing it. One could sense that some extraordinary high expectation was always with him. Love,Mom (Diane Chonacki Schulz)