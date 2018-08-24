MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Jason E. Mantel, 40, Michigan City, IN, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home Sunday, August 19, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 25, 2018 at OTT/HAVERSTOCK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN with private family burial. Visitation hours will be Saturday from 12:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m. in the OTT/HAVERSTOCK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN.
He was born June 27, 1978 in Hammond, IN to the late Ronald E. and Juanita (Allen) Mantel. Surviving is the mother of his children, Jillian Henninger along with his twin daughters Clarissa and Marissa Mantel and son Marcus Mantel all of Michigan City, IN; three sisters, Andrea (David) Ratliff of Plantersville, AL, Gloria (Keith) Soales of Las Vegas, NV and Pamela Norman of Henagar, AL; two brothers, John Mantel of Michigan City, IN, Jeffery Mantel of Fort Wayne, IN; along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; He was preceded in death by two brothers, Gregory and Marcus Mantel of Michigan City, IN and his brother-in-law, Neal Norman.
Jason attended the Hammond Schools where he loved playing sports, especially baseball and wrestling. He worked for 11 years at Screw Conveyor Corporation, Hammond, IN as a welder/assembler. He truly enjoyed his work mostly because everyone showed him so much love and treated him like family especially Paul, whom he loved like a brother. Jason was such a kind hearted person with a personality and smile that would light up a room. He was a wonderful loving father to his children proudly watching them grow up to become beautiful inside and out. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him and will be remembered as a loving, caring happy go lucky guy with a huge loving smile along with a heart of gold.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jason Mantel family.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at www.otthaverstock.com.